Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2017 | 12:29
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 24

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/01/2017) of £48.77m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/01/2017) of £37.78m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/01/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*228.31p 16,550,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*223.26p
Ordinary share price207.50p
Discount to NAV(9.11)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share129.22p 8,500,000
ZDP share price134.50p
Premium to NAV4.09%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 20/01/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p3.52
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.71
3Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.26
3Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p2.26
5Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.23
6Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.22
7McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.20
8Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.13
9Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.12
10GLI Finance Ltd2.07
11Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.52.03
12Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.03
13Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.99
14Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.99
15Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.97
16Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p1.91
17Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.91
18Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.91
19Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.85
20Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.85

© 2017 PR Newswire