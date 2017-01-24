TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Attribution Analysis for 2016

30/12/2016

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985)

TwentyFour Asset Management have released contribution data for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund for the period between 1st January 2016 - 30th December 2016

Please click here to view the contribution data

All information as of 30th December 2016. Source: TwentyFour AM

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future performance. The value of invested monies can increase or decrease and there is no guarantee that all or part of your invested capital can be returned.

WHILST TWENTYFOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP BELIEVES THAT THE INFORMATION IS CORRECT AT THE DATE OF ISSUE, NO WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION IS GIVEN TO THIS EFFECT AND NO RESPONSIBILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED BY TWENTYFOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

For further information, please contact: