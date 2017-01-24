New and Improved Forms of Analytics Help Sustain Growth in Mature EMEA Contact Center Market

Omnichannel solutions that drive customer contact digital transformation are vital for success, finds Frost & Sullivan's Customer Contact team

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for contact center analytics capabilities, enhanced application functionality, and the addition of new contact channels such as social and mobile contact are pockets of growth in the highly competitive, mature and declining EMEA on-premise contact center systems market. Companies must differentiate offerings through the seamless integration of applications, the use of enhanced traditional contact center analytics, and new forms of analytics.

"Leading on-premises product vendors are continuing to expand their hosted/cloud offerings, both directly and via channel partners, in order to reduce customer churn to pure-play hosted/cloud solution providers," said Customer Contact Research Analyst Nancy Jamison. "Of the major vendors, Genesys and Interactive Intelligence are the most successful in navigating this transition."

EMEA Contact Center Systems Market, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Customer ContactGrowth Partnership Service program, examines top suppliers in the EMEA contact center market and provides key drivers, restraints and forecasts through 2020. Segments covered include inbound contact center routing, outbound dialing, interactive voice response, quality monitoring, call recording, and analytics.

Click on the following link for complimentary access to more information on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders: https://goo.gl/5z4olI

To sustain a competitive advantage, providers need to steer their capabilities toward current opportunities by:

Improving customer loyalty through omnichannel delivery and digital transformation strategies

and Uncovering business insights through omnichannel customer journey analytics

Creating new experiences to foster deeper customer relationships

to foster deeper customer relationships Adding value to all stakeholders out of combined assets

"Strong demand and growth of hosted/cloud contact center solutions across EMEA, combined with weak macroeconomic conditions in the region, are the top reasons for declining on-premises product revenue," noted Jamison. "However, Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa are expected to be growth regions for on-premises contact center systems."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Anna Zanchi

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +39.02.4851 6133

E: anna.zanchi@frost.com

www.frost.com