

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $4.36 billion, or $1.58 per share. This was up from $4.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $18.11 billion. This was up from $17.81 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.36 Bln. vs. $4.04 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $18.11 Bln vs. $17.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.93 - $7.08 Full year revenue guidance: $74.1 - $74.8 Bln



