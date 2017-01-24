TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Equity

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO US PERSONS OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

24 January 2017

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Issue of equity

The board of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces that it has today issued for cash under the Placing Programme (as described in the Company's Prospectus, dated 29 January 2016) 39,000,000 new ordinary redeemable shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of 110.47p equivalent to the net asset value ("NAV") per Share as published on Monday, 23 January 2017.

The Shares will be immediately repurchased by the Company, at the same prices (being the latest published NAV per share), to be held in treasury.

The Shares held in treasury will be available to be sold to meet ongoing market demand. These shares will be issued at a premium to the then prevailing NAV per share.

As a result of this issue of equity, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 432,314,151 ordinary shares of which 39,000,000 ordinary redeemable shares of 1p each are held in treasury.

It is expected that dealings in the Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 26 January 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited

Chris Gook (Sales)

Hugh Jonathan (Corporate Broking & Advisory)

Nathan Brown (Corporate Broking & Advisory) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Important Information

