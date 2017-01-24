CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced the latest recognition of Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service -- including a Gold for Best New Service of the Year and a Silver for Most Innovative Service of the Year from the 2016 Best in Biz Awards.

Optymyze received top honors for creating and rapidly proving the value of a new category of service. In naming Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service as both Best New Service and Most Innovative Service, the judges recognized the service for its originality and transformative capabilities, which combines off-the-shelf cloud applications, automated services that embody best practices, and specialized, on-demand expertise to more effectively manage sales data and analytics, sales quotas, sales territories, and sales compensation.

"Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service provides a new alternative to outdated software and managed services solutions," said Tom Urie, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing at Optymyze. "Based on the overwhelming response from our clients and industry experts, it is clear that Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service has struck a chord, addressing both the failure of traditional solutions to deliver promised business outcomes and the desire of companies to automate and take advantage of best practices in sales operations."

Leveraging the award-winning application development studio and the enterprise cloud applications created by Optymyze, Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service extends the company's technology offering with automated services and on-demand expertise to enable clients to efficiently achieve business outcomes and to rapidly adapt to changing business conditions in a way that is not possible with software and managed services solutions.

The unique benefits resulting from the Optymyze business process as a service solution include the enabling of enterprises to increase salesforce engagement with highly interactive, gamified, mobile applications that drive sales goal achievement. The result is a modern, flexible, and agile approach to managing sales operations functions, while reducing risk and increasing the bottom line.

In addition to its Best New Service of the Year and Most Innovative Service of the Year wins, Optymyze was named a Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Medium Category, and was recognized as a Most Awarded company in the 2016 Best in Biz competition.

The Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program judged by members of the press and industry analysts. The sixth annual Best in Biz Awards program in North America received more than 600 entries, from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic regions in the U.S. and Canada. Winners of Best in Biz Awards 2016 were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of 50 judges from widely known newspapers, business, consumer and technology publications, TV outlets, and analyst firms.

"Entrants in the Most Innovative Service of the Year category excelled at finding a niche customer need and innovating a yet-to-exist service that could transform their respective industries," said Kayla Devon, Hanley Wood Media, judging her first Best in Biz Awards competition. "Solving everyday problems is the key to the success of new businesses and technologies, and these entrants have gone above and beyond."

About Optymyze

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in sales performance management, by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for advances in sales enablement.

About Best in Biz Awards

Now in its sixth year, Best in Biz Awards recognizes companies for their business success as judged by established members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 60 categories, including company, team, executive, product and PR and media. Entries for Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are currently being accepted until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.