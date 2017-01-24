JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SRUP), an emerging cybersecurity solutions provider, is pleased to provide this corporate update and announce the launch of a comprehensive new website www.sirrussecurity.com.

Sirrus Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sirrus Security Inc., provides cybersecurity technology products and services to enable healthcare companies in the United States comply with government regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA").

HIPPA sets the standard for protecting sensitive patient data. Essentially, HIPPA states that any company that deals with protected health information (PHI) must ensure that all the required physical, network, and process security measures are in place and followed. This includes a requirement for annual independent network testing and certification.

Sirrus assist clients and partners with navigating this exceedingly complex world of corporate cybersecurity through comprehensive network penetration testing and network scanning, followed by design and implementation utilizing proprietary products and services.

"With complex networks and huge quantities of critical electronic data, now more than ever, cybersecurity and patient privacy concerns are high-priorities and the 'new normal' for every service provider and vendor in the US healthcare system," commented Sirrus Corp. CEO Sparrow Marcioni.

"The new Sirrus Security website will provide our partners, shareholders, media, and the general public with the latest and most accurate information about the Company, its products and services, and will serve as a platform for developing new business and launching new products in the near future."

About Sirrus Corp.

Additional information regarding Sirrus Corp. and Sirrus Security can be found at www.sirrussecurity.com.

