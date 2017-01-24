The Stories Behind Campari Red Diaries & Short Film 'Killer in Red' are Unveiled

ROME, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clive Owen and Paolo Sorrentino Lead (R)evolution to Film for Campari Red Diaries 2017

Today, Campari is officially unveiling the full campaign and the many stories that make up Campari Red Diaries; a holistic (r)evolution to the late Campari Calendar.

Representing a step-change in the brand's communication, Campari Red Diaries is a multi-layered campaign that brings to life the powerful ethos that "every cocktail tells a story", celebrating cocktails as a vehicle for expression by shining a light on the influences that inspire bartenders to share their craft. Killer in Red, the pivotal piece of the project, is a brilliantly executed short film directed by the Italian internationally-renowned award winner, Paolo Sorrentino and starring Hollywood actor, Clive Owen.

Killer in Red is the ignition of the masterful campaign, yet the Campari Red Diaries journey is about bringing to life the artistry of bartenders in an authentic way. 12 cocktail stories created by some of the leading bartenders from all around the world, with each brought to fruition through the medium of video by young and emerging Italian director Ivan Olita.

Keeping with the tradition of the Campari Calendar of days gone by, as well as to ensure Campari Red Diaries is a true (r)evolution, the Killer in Red protagonists and the bartenders behind each of the 12 cocktail stories, are to be immortalised with the creation of the Campari Red Diaries Calendar Book, shot by acclaimed Argentinian photographer, Ale Burset. As in previous years, only 9,999 copies have been printed and will not go on sale but will be internationally distributed to friends of Campari around the world as a memoir.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Chief Executive Officer of Gruppo Campari comments, "This year's campaign takes on a new medium without severing ties with our past Campari Calendars which is exactly our approach to the brand - to innovate without ever forgetting our heritage. "I am extremely proud of the result, which I must attribute to the array of professionals we have been lucky to work with from Paolo Sorrentino to Clive Owen, Ale Burset and Ivan Olita, all of whom have left their own special mark not only on the campaign but the history of Campari."

