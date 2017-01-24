Sisvel International S.A. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mattia Fogliacco as the new CEO of the Sisvel Group.

Mattia Fogliacco has a background in business and innovation management and holds an MSc from Bocconi University and a CEMS master's in international management. He has been part of the Executive Management team of the Sisvel Group since 2014, working as Chief New Business Officer for the last 3 years. Before joining Sisvel, Mr. Fogliacco was Managing Director at iiinnovation SA, a company focused on licensing and IP transactions. He also served as Senior International Manager at a service provider of Deutsche Bank, managing three IP and innovation investment funds. Mattia Fogliacco, has been appointed as Sisvel's CEO as of January 2nd, 2017.

"After having advanced the new business activities of Sisvel on several fronts, I am happy to see that Mr. Fogliacco is taking responsibility for the management of the entire Sisvel Group" said Roberto Dini, founder of Sisvel. "Mr. Fogliacco has been growing the business of this company by acquiring patent portfolios of standard essential and non-standard essential patents and by establishing new important partnerships with valuable patent owners. This change in his responsibility gives continuity to the growth of our business as well as new energy to the company."

"I am honored to receive this appointment," said Mr. Fogliacco. "My focus will be to make sure Sisvel maintains its leadership in the creation of value through licensing activities, while continuing to foster innovation and Intellectual Property protection. I inherit a leading organization, with nearly 35 years of experience and success: together with the management team, I will work on creating the framework to ensure the next 35 years of success."

About Sisvel

Sisvel is a world leader in managing intellectual property and maximizing the value of patent rights. Founded in 1982, the Sisvel Group is global in scope and reach, with companies in Italy (Sisvel SpA and Sisvel Technology in None Torinese), the United States (Sisvel US in Metropolitan Washington, DC), China (Sisvel Hong Kong), Japan (Sisvel Japan in Tokyo), Germany (Sisvel Germany in Stuttgart), Luxembourg (Sisvel International), and the United Kingdom (Sisvel UK in London), with over one hundred professionals worldwide with technical, legal, and licensing expertise. Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio, and widespread technologies such as OSD (On Screen Display), ATSS (Automatic Tuning Sorting System), and WSS (Wide Screen Signalling for automatic switching of television image formats). Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs for the, DVB-T, DVB-T2, LTE/LTE-A, 3G and Wi-Fi standards, together with its Sisvel Wireless licensing program.

