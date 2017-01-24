TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX: HRT)(OTC: HRTFF)(FRANKFURT: H4O) Harte Gold is pleased to report on significant events concluded in January.

Highlights:

-- Phase 1 Commercial Permit issued January 17, 2017, allowing continued mining at the Sugar Zone Deposit of 30,000 additional tonnes and further underground development in preparation for full scale commercial operations expected to begin Q1 2018. -- Halyard Inc., engaged to design and build an on-site mill to process ore at a rate of 525 tonnes per day, to be commissioned in Q1 2018. -- Drilling contract signed for a minimum of 10,000 meters with Foraco International SA., who will mobilize 3 drill rigs to site over the next month. A total of 5 drill rigs are expected to be working by March, 2017. -- High definition airborne Magnetometer, EM and VTEM surveys will commence late February and cover the entire Harte Gold land package as part of a large scale regional exploration program to generate new high priority exploration targets. -- New hires to the Hare Gold team have begun and will be covered in a separate press release. -- Harte Gold has begun discussions with Pic Mobert First Nation and plans to conclude an Impact Benefit Agreement ("IBA") by Q2 2017. -- Drilling on both the Sugar Zone and newly discovered Middle Zone continues to generate positive results. The Middle Zone mineralized envelope continues to expand on strike and down dip.

"With the issuance of the Phase 1 Commercial Permit, Harte Gold will accelerate activities at the Sugar Zone Mine and with a large scale regional exploration program, which we expect will generate and test many new exploration targets on Harte Gold's district scale land package", said Stephen G. Roman, Harte Gold's President & CEO. "With our strong balance sheet and cash flow from the Bulk Sample, we expect 2017 to be a very exciting year for Harte Gold", said Mr. Roman.

Common Shares Outstanding: 432,713,904

