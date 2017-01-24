TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RVV) (OTCQB: RVVTF), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Pritesh Kumar will join the Company as a Scientific Advisor for cannabinoid-based therapeutics for the Company.

"I am pleased that Dr. Kumar has joined Revive to assist with advancing the research and development of our plant-based therapeutics research initiatives, with an initial focus on cannabinoids," said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. "Dr. Kumar has tremendous experience in the field of medicinal cannabinoids ranging from new drug and clinical development to pharmaceutical manufacturing. Dr. Kumar will be instrumental in assisting Revive's current initiatives in the product and clinical development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for serious and unmet medical needs."

"I am very excited to be a part of the Revive team as we work to advance the cannabinoid research and product development programs," said Dr. Pritesh Kumar, Scientific Advisor for the Company. "I am pleased to utilize my expertise to establish a novel drug repurposing platform to commercialize safe, consistent, and effective cannabinoid-based therapeutics that address unmet medical needs."

Dr. Pritesh Kumar earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology, with a focus in cannabinoid pharmacology, from the University of Louisville. Dr. Kumar is a pharmacologist with expertise in current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) of pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) development. Dr. Kumar is the CEO of PhytoSciences, an international organization comprised of 40+ global scientists / physicians based in India, Africa, Canada, and the USA. The company consults in the areas of R & D, clinical trial solutions, and pharmaceutical manufacturing as it pertains to cannabinoid-based therapeutics.

Previously, at the University of Louisville, Dr. Kumar conducted pharmacological testing of FDA-approved drugs, a drug repurposing approach, as potential ligands for the cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB2) which resulted in the identification of raloxifene as a novel CB2 inverse agonist. In addition, Dr. Kumar has investigated the pharmacology of cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) for CB2 in cellular assays.

He has received numerous honors and awards including Best Oral Presentation from the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Conference in Vancouver and fellowships from Drug Discovery and Target in Boston and Integrated Programs in Biomedical Sciences (IPIBS) as well as travel awards from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and University of Louisville School of Medicine for his presentations in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and Germany.

Dr. Kumar has been published in numerous peer-reviewed scientific journals including the European Journal of Pharmacology, Pharmacology and Physiology, Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science and Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: RVV) (OTCQB: RVVTF) is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs by identifying and investigating potential drugs and plant-based therapies, such as cannabinoids, that may be repurposed for new indications, be delivered in a different way, combined with existing drugs, or be developed as new chemical entities. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

