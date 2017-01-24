sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,036 Euro		+0,004
+12,50 %
WKN: A0EAC6 ISIN: AU000000BMN9 Ticker-Symbol: BH6 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BANNERMAN RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANNERMAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,037
0,043
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANNERMAN RESOURCES LIMITED
BANNERMAN RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANNERMAN RESOURCES LIMITED0,036+12,50 %