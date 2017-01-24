SATO Oyj: SATO buys 17 rental homes in Helsinki's Kallio district

SATO Corporation, Press Release, 24th Jan 2017 at 14:00 pm

SATO has bought 17 rental homes in Kallio, Helsinki. The apartments are studios and one-bedroom homes.

- Strong communality, good services and excellent transport links make Kallio a popular area close to the centre of Helsinki. These resonate with the SATO way of doing things where the customer experience and the central location of homes have the greatest value, says Vice President Antti Aarnio from SATO. - The rental homes acquired now also match our customers' wishes regarding size as the need for studios and one-bedrooms continues to increase in cities.

SATO has invested a total of around €2.5 billion in rental homes in the 2000s. In 2016, the investments in the first three quarters exceeded €500 milion, with 66% of these targeted at the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Antti Aarnio, Vice President, phone +358 201 34 4200 or +358 40 164 7052

www.sato.fi/en (http://www.sato.fi/en)







SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer experience. SATO holds roughly 25,700 rental apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing property through investments, divestments and repair work.

SATO Group's net sales in 2015 were €323.4 million, operating profit €196.5 million and profit before taxes €159.4 million. SATO's investment properties have a value of roughly 3.3 billion (Q3/2016).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SATO Oyj via Globenewswire

