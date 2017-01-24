sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,292 Euro		-0,26
-0,77 %
WKN: A0NHKR ISIN: US64110D1046 Ticker-Symbol: NTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETAPP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,455
33,863
14:23
33,272
34,05
14:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETAPP INC
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETAPP INC33,292-0,77 %