sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

172,54 Euro		+2,031
+1,19 %
WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,25
174,72
13:20
172,39
175,33
12:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION172,54+1,19 %