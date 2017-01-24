India Switchgear Market 2017-2022: Market is Projected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
India switchgear market is projected to reach $3.7 Billion by 2022. According to Niti Ayog, the government of India is planning to reach a renewable energy capacity of 175 GW by 2022.
Growing transmission and distribution network and rural electrification program coupled with infrastructure development are the key factors driving the switchgear market in India. Government schemes and initiatives such as UDAY and DDUGJY are expected to further fuel the growth of switchgear market in the forecast period.
The Northern region accounted for the largest revenue share in the country during 2015-16 followed by the Western region. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana states dominated the market with around 53.82% market share in terms of power sector investments in 2016. During 2016-22, the Northern and Southern region are anticipated to witness highest growth rate.
The report thoroughly covers the India Switchgear market by voltage, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Global Switchgear Market Overview
3.1 Global Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2020F)
3.2 Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2016)
4 India Power Sector Outlook
4.1 India Power Sector Overview
4.2 India Renewable Energy Sector Overview (2016-2022F)
5 India Electrical Equipment Industry Overview
5.1 India Electrical Equipment Industry Production Share (2015)
6 India Switchgear Market Overview
6.1 India Switchgear Market Revenues (2012 & 2022F)
6.2 India Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2016 & 2022F)
6.3 India Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Verticals (2016 & 2022F)
6.4 India Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2016 & 2022F)
6.5 India Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle (2016)
6.6 India Switchgear Market Porter's Five Forces (2016)
7 India Switchgear Market Dynamics
7.1 Impact Analysis
7.2 Market Drivers
7.3 Market Restraints
8 India Switchgear Market Trends
8.1 Increasing Penetration of Gas Insulated Switchgears
8.2 Development of Smart Grids
9 India Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview
9.1 India Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
9.2 India Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types
9.3 India Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals
9.4 India Low Voltage Switchgear Production Data (2014-2016)
10 India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview
10.1 India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
10.2 India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Volume (2012-2022F)
10.3 India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues/Volume, By Types
10.4 India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues/Volume, By Insulation Types
10.5 India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals
11 India High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview
11.1 India High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
11.2 India High Voltage Switchgear Market Volume (2012-2022F)
11.3 India High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues/Volume, By Insulation Types
11.4 India High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals
12 India Switchgear Market Overview, By Verticals
12.1 India Residential Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
12.2 India Industrial Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
12.3 India Infrastructure & Transportation Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
12.4 India Commercial Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
12.5 India Power Utilities Switchgear Switchgear Market Revenues (2012-2022F)
13 India Switchgear Market Overview, By Regions
14 India Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment
15 Competitive Landscape
15.4 Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Specification
16 Company Profiles
16.1 ABB India Ltd.
16.2 Anchor Electricals Pvt Ltd.
16.3 Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited
16.4 GE T&D India Ltd.
16.5 Havells India Ltd.
16.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited
16.7 Legrand India Private Limited
16.8 Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited
16.9 Siemens Limited
16.10 Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited
17 Key Strategic Pointers
18 Disclaimer
