Global Optogenetics (Sensor, Actuator) Market Analysis & Trends Report 2016-2025 - Growing Count of Labs Using Optogentic Techniques for Neurosciences - Research and Markets

Global Optogenetics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $76.24 million by 2025.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing count of labs using optogentic techniques for neurosciences, quick growth ultrafast laser tools technology, recent technological developments of Optogenetics and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Based on actuator the market is categorized into halorhodopsin (NpHR), channelrhodopsin (ChR) and archaerhodopsin (Arch). Based on light equipment market is segregated into light emitting diode (LED) and Laser. Based on targeting technique the market is categorized into viral vectors, cre-dependant expression system and transgenic animals.
Based on sensor the market is categorized into ph sensors, genetically encoded calcium indicators, neurotransmitter release sensors, voltage-sensitive fluorescent proteins and chloride sensors. Based on application market is segregated into retinal disease treatment, neuroscience, cardioversion and pacing and behavioral tracking.
This industry report analyzes the global markets for Optogenetics across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Market Overview
Current Trends
- Growing count of labs using optogentic techniques for neurosciences
- Quick growth ultrafast laser tools technology
- Recent Technological Developments of Optogenetics
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
Drivers
Constraints
Industry Attractiveness
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of new entrants
- Competitive rivalry
Companies Mentioned
- Addgene
- Bruker Corporation
- Cobalt International Energy, Inc.
- Coherent, Inc
- Gensight
- Jackson Laboratory
- Laserglow Technologies
- Noldus
- REGENXBIO Inc.
- Scientifica
- Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co., Ltd. (SLOC)
- Thomas RECORDING GmbH
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- UNC Vector Core
