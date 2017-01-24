Global Optogenetics (Sensor, Actuator) Market Analysis & Trends Report 2016-2025 - Growing Count of Labs Using Optogentic Techniques for Neurosciences - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Optogenetics Market Analysis & Trends - Sensor, Actuator - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Global Optogenetics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $76.24 million by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing count of labs using optogentic techniques for neurosciences, quick growth ultrafast laser tools technology, recent technological developments of Optogenetics and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on actuator the market is categorized into halorhodopsin (NpHR), channelrhodopsin (ChR) and archaerhodopsin (Arch). Based on light equipment market is segregated into light emitting diode (LED) and Laser. Based on targeting technique the market is categorized into viral vectors, cre-dependant expression system and transgenic animals.



Based on sensor the market is categorized into ph sensors, genetically encoded calcium indicators, neurotransmitter release sensors, voltage-sensitive fluorescent proteins and chloride sensors. Based on application market is segregated into retinal disease treatment, neuroscience, cardioversion and pacing and behavioral tracking.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Optogenetics across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Market Overview

Current Trends



Growing count of labs using optogentic techniques for neurosciences

Quick growth ultrafast laser tools technology

Recent Technological Developments of Optogenetics

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

Drivers



Constraints



Industry Attractiveness



Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of substitutes

Threat of new entrants

Competitive rivalry

Companies Mentioned



Addgene

Bruker Corporation

Cobalt International Energy, Inc.

Coherent, Inc

Gensight

Jackson Laboratory

Laserglow Technologies

Noldus

REGENXBIO Inc.

Scientifica

Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co., Ltd. (SLOC)

Thomas RECORDING GmbH

Thorlabs, Inc.

UNC Vector Core

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/757hww/optogenetics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716