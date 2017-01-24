H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment firm with €20 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Borton as Managing Director of WhiteHorse Capital, the direct lending affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. He will be based in London.

Kenneth has over 17 years of experience in direct lending, structured finance and special situations. Prior to joining H.I.G. WhiteHorse, he was a Managing Director at Citi with responsibility for the Credit Opportunities business in EMEA, managing over $500 million of direct lending transactions across sectors and throughout the region. Kenneth received a BSc in Economics and Politics from the University of Bristol, after which he spent 6 years as an infantry officer in the British Army.

In commenting on the appointment, John Bolduc, Executive Managing Director, noted, "I am delighted to welcome Kenneth to the firm. He is a very experienced, international direct lending investor who augments the capabilities of our team. I am confident he will play an instrumental role in continuing to grow H.I.G.'s direct lending activities in Europe."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with €20 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G. Capital's equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalisations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G. Capital's debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 200 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €22 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

