This is an update to the Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) releases notification published on Dec 22, 2016. Nasdaq will introduce 2 releases this spring instead of 1.



The releases will be as :



1. A non-mandatory service release GCF / TIP 3.3.1 on April 3, 2017 This release will only impact customers that want to use the new fair value fields. Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) release 3.3.1 will introduce three new TIP fields in BondAnalytics ( BAn ) message:



-- FairValue (MFv) -- FairValueSpread (MFs) -- FairValueRanking (MFr)



Earlier plan was to introduce all these items in TIP 3.4 along with other changes.



New TIP 3.3.1 specification (and updated TIP 3.4 specification) will be available on our web site in "Future TIP version" section. Earlier announcement of the fair value prices can be found here.



Release 3.3.1 will be available for testing from beginning of March 2017 in GCF TST3 environment. More detailed information will follow.



1. A mandatory release GCF / TIP 3.4 on May 8, 2017 This release will be as previously announced ( Dec 22, 2016 ), except those 3 items mentioned above which will be introduced April 3, 2017. For further details see updated TIP 3.4 specification on our web site .



This release will be available for testing in GCF TST2 environment. Test schedule and other possible details will be confirmed later.



For further details please contact



E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com