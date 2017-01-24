ETC: ETC Simulation contracted by Netherlands Ministry of Defense to deliver ADMS Training Systems for Royal Netherlands Air Force



Southampton, Pa., USA, January 24, 2017 - Environmental Tectonics Corporation's ("ETC" or the "Company") Simulation business unit, located in Orlando, FL, has been awarded a contract from the Netherlands Defense Materiel Organization for the delivery and support of multiple Advanced Disaster Management Simulators (ADMS). The simulators will be used to educate, assess, and train fire and rescue services personnel from the Royal Netherlands Air Force.Â

The portable ADMS-Airbase virtual reality training systems will be delivered to the Fire Academy of the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) at Woensdrecht Air Force Base, and from there deployed by mobile training teams to provide on-site training to all other bases and facilities in the Netherlands.

The training system includes RNLAF vehicles with crews, a variety of aircraft and helicopter incidents such as a F-35 (Joint Strike Fighter), F-16, Pilatus PC-7, KDC-10 Tanker, Hercules C-130, Apache AH-64D, Chinook CH-47F, and NH-90; including emergencies during take-off and landing. Other scenarios include road traffic accidents, hazmat situations, wildland, and structural fires. The included military airbase comes with hangars, aircraft shelters, support facilities, ammunition storage, residential areas, and runways. The system features ETC's Signature Simulation Technology including the Scenario Generator with SmartModel library, for rapid scenario creation.

"We have been using ADMS successfully for several years now and are very happy that a new contract is awarded to ETC. ADMS simulation fits very well in our vision to provide blended learning to our fire and rescue personnel." said Captain Van Laar, Chief of the RNLAF Fire Academy, "With the virtual reality simulator we are able to offer incident scenarios that cannot be practiced live due to safety, facility, and environmental limitations, and it saves us time and money because we do not need to call in extra vehicles with crews. We will also go to our bases for on-site training."

About ADMS

ADMS is a high-fidelity Virtual Reality Simulation Training Platform that comprises multiple products including Incident Command training from technical to strategic level (ADMS-Command), emergency response and force protection specific to a military environment (ADMS-Airbase), firefighting techniques and tactics (ADMS-Fire), driver training and vehicle operation (ADMS-ARFF and ADMS-Drive) and multiple level police coordination for crowd management and riot control (ADMS-Control).Â ETC's signature True Simulation Technology blends physics-based simulation, embedded artificial intelligence, accurate animations, photo-realistic graphics, ambient sounds, vehicle controls, and motion platforms to totally immerse trainees in the exercise.Â ADMS enables first responders and emergency managers to prepare at all levels of response in a safe, economical and environmentally-conscious way.Â Â

About ETC Simulation

ETC Simulation (www.ETCsimulation.com (http://www.trainingfordisastermanagement.com/)), located in Orlando, FL, specializes in virtual reality emergency response and disaster management training systems.Â Their hallmark product, ADMS, is a proven tool for training emergency management personnel at all levels, with more than one million successful training hours completed globally.

About ETC

ETC (OTC Pink: ETCC) designs, manufactures and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Â These products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing products and hyperbaric chambers and other products and services that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies.Â ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. Â For more information about ETC, visit www.etcusa.com (https://www.etcusa.com).

