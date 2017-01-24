

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street stocks may open Tuesday's session mixed on worries about new President's plan of action, early indications suggest. The market is interested to evaluate existing home sales numbers and PMI index scheduled for the day. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are climbing.



As of 6:45 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 1 points, the S&P 500 futures are down 1.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are advancing 0.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.3%, to close at 2,265 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 26 points, or 0.1%, to end at 19,800. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 2 points to close at 5,552.



On the economic front, the Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the stores sales were up 0.3 percent.



The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for January will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. Last month, the index was at 54.2.



The National Association of Realtors' existing home sales for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. Economists are looking for existing home sales consensus of 5.550 million, slightly down from 5.610 million a year ago.



The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the previous week the composite index of new orders, shipments and employment indexes was at 8.



Two-year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) reported the fourth-quarter profit of $162 million or $0.17 per share, compared to last year's loss of $4.43 billion or $4.70 per share. Last year, Yahoo has recorded a hefty goodwill impairment charge of $4.46 billion.



On an adjusted basis, earnings rose to $0.25 per share from $0.13 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.21 per share.



Yahoo's revenue's rose to $1.47 billion from $1.27 billion last year, reflecting a change in revenue presentation. Without that change, revenue would have declined 8 percent to $1.17 billion. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.



AbbVie (ABBV) said its marketing authorization application has been validated and is now under accelerated assessment by the European Medicines Agency for the company's investigational, pan-genotypic regimen of glecaprevir (ABT-493)/pibrentasvir for the treatment of all major chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotypes.



SAP AG (SAP) raised its forecast for fiscal 2017 and 2020, after reporting higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2017, SAP now expects non-IFRS operating profit in a range of 6.8 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies, compared to 6.63 billion euros in 2016.



The company now forecasts non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.2 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros at constant currencies. The outlook for both non-IFRS operating profit and revenue are above the previous 2017 guidance, which was raised at the beginning of 2016.



Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 5.78 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3142.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 51.34 points or 0.22 percent to 22,949.86.



The Japanese market was modestly lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is closed 103.04 points or 0.55 percent lower to 18,787.99.



Australia's All Ordinaries Index added 38.30 points or 0.68 percent to 5,706.30.



European shares are trading higher. France's CAC 40 is up 10.75 points or 0.22 percent. Germany's DAX is up 30.13 points or 0.26 percent. England's FTSE 100 climbing 20.69 points or 0.29 percent. Swiss Market Index is advancing 40.83 points or 0.50 percent. Euro Stoxx 50, a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is rising by 0.23 points.



