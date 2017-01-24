Arvato has been recognised as one of the UK's best apprentice employers by the National Apprenticeship Service.

The business process outsourcing (BPO) partner, which works with several public sector organisations and international businesses in the UK, including Renault, BMW and Slough Borough Council, has been featured in the annual Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer List. Inclusion recognises those organisations with the highest standards of excellence in employing apprentices.

The judges were impressed by Arvato's apprenticeship programme, which has led to more than two thirds of trainees moving into full-time roles and a promotion rate of 69 per cent for those that become permanent employees, far outstripping the national average of 23 per cent.

Debra Maxwell, CEO, CRM Solutions, Arvato UK Ireland, said: "Apprenticeships not only provide an important route into the workplace for young people, but they deliver a fresh source of ideas and can help build up the skills sets and talent organisations need for the future."

"We take our responsibilities to the local communities we work in very seriously and supporting youth employment and training is key to this. We are proud that our efforts in this area have been recognised through the inclusion in such a prestigious list."

Arvato's programme provides a 12-month apprenticeship with an NVQ Level 2 qualification in business administration or ICT and vocational placements across a range of departments, including finance, procurement and customer service. Since 2009, 89 trainees have completed an apprenticeship with Arvato. The company currently employs over 1,400 people across nine sites in the UK.

The top 100 list, now in its 13th year, recognises organisations that have apprenticeships at the core of their business and are benefitting from growing their own talent and developing a motivated, skilled and qualified workforce. The full list was announced at the National Apprenticeship Awards ceremony, which took place on Friday, 20th January in London.

