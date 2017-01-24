Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2017) - Rockridge Capital Corp. (TSXV: RRC) (TSXV: Z) (the "Company") announces that, effective January 24, 2017, it has changed its name to "Zinc One Resources Inc.", forward split its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 1.5 post-split common shares for 1 pre-split common share (the "Split") and changed its trading symbol to "Z". The new name and stock symbol reflect the Company's strategy to become a zinc focused exploration and development company.

As a result of the Split, the Company's 37,594,160 pre-Split shares are now 56,391,240 post-split shares. Registered shareholders will receive new share certificates under the new CUSIP number, which is 98959W104. The Company anticipates that the forward stock split will make its shares more accessible to investors and enhance liquidity for its shareholders.

The Company's new website is www.zincone.com.

Acquisition of Scotia Zinc Property

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Scotia Zinc Property in British Columbia (the "Property") pursuant to the terms of an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Aldever Resources Inc. (the "Optionor"). The Scotia Property is primarily a zinc project, consisting of one mineral claim totaling 4,014 hectares, located in the Scotia River area, approximately 40 km southeast of Prince Rupert in west central British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be required to: (a) pay $25,000 and issue a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company within five days of TSX Venture Exchange approval (paid and issued as of the date of this news release), (b) pay $25,000 and issue a total of 300,000 common shares of the company on or before the first anniversary of the Agreement, and (c) issue 400,000 common shares of the Company and incur $500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the second anniversary of the Agreement.

In connection with closing the transaction, the Company issued a finder a total of 56,000 common shares of the Company.

For more information, please contact James Walchuck, CEO and President at (604) 683-0911.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC.

"signed"

_______________________

James Walchuck

CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.