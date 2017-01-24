

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank raised its overnight lending rate on Tuesday, citing excessive fluctuations in exchange rates that pose upside risks to the inflation outlook.



The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Murat Cetinkaya, hiked the marginal funding rate to 9.25 percent from 8.5 percent, the central bank said in a statement. The decision was in line with expectations.



The overnight borrowing rate was held steady at 7.25 percent and the one-week repo rate was left unchanged at 8 percent. Economists had expected the rates to be raised to 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.



While developments in aggregate demand support disinflation, excessive fluctuations in exchange rates since the previous policy session have increased the upside risks regarding the inflation outlook, the bank said.



'The significant rise in inflation is expected to continue in the short term due to lagged pass-through effects and the volatility in food prices,' the bank said.



'Accordingly, the Committee decided to strengthen the monetary tightening in order to contain the deterioration in the inflation outlook.'



The bank also said that it stands ready to deliver further monetary tightening when needed.



'Necessary liquidity measures will be taken in case of unhealthy pricing behavior in the foreign exchange market that cannot be justified by economic fundamentals,' the bank said.



The Turkish lira has been under significant downward pressure in recent weeks, mainly due to political instability and concerns over central bank independence.



The partial recovery in the economic activity shown by recent data is expected to continue on the back of supportive measures and incentives, the bank said. Policymakers stressed that implementation of the structural reforms would contribute to the potential growth significantly.



