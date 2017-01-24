ARLINGTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- For the third year in a row, The Association of Union Constructors (TAUC), in conjunction with the Construction Labor Research Council (CLRC), is conducting the Union Craft Labor Supply Survey, the only union-specific labor survey focusing on U.S. construction and maintenance.

TAUC encourages all union contractors, building trades members and owner-clients to take the labor survey today. All answers are confidential and will be submitted anonymously. The responses will be grouped together and then analyzed to create a final report that will be made available via the TAUC website (www.tauc.org) later this spring.

Each survey participant can provide invaluable information that will help create a detailed, data-driven picture of the current state of the U.S. labor supply and assist the entire industry in planning for the future.

Since TAUC launched the Union Craft Labor Supply Survey in 2015, we have received a tremendous response from a wide cross-section of the entire industry, including more than 1,700 contractors, labor representatives, owner-clients and construction association representatives. Results from the two previous surveys can be found on www.tauc.org/laborsupply.

The 2017 Union Craft Labor Supply Survey has been further enhanced based on feedback from previous respondents. It drills down even further into the specifics of both regional and national labor supply trends. Additionally, new questions have been designed to identify the precise impact of project duration and availability of overtime hours on labor supply.

The goal is simple, and shared by both TAUC and its partners in labor: to provide an even more robust data set so that educated action can be taken to strengthen our industry.

ABOUT TAUC: The Association of Union Constructors is the premier national trade association for the 21st century union construction and maintenance industry. Our more than 2,000 member firms include union contractor companies, local union contractor associations and vendors in the industrial maintenance and construction fields. We demonstrate that union construction is the best option because it is safer and more productive, and provides a higher quality and cost-competitive product. For more information, log on to www.tauc.org.

ABOUT CLRC: The Construction Labor Research Council (CLRC) is the nation's foremost source of labor cost and related information for the unionized sector of the construction industry. For more information, log on to http://www.clrcconsulting.org.

