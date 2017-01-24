Anatomage Inc. announces the launch of its new Table 5 system

SAN JOSE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Anatomage Inc., makers of the world's first andonly life-sized digital dissection table, announces the launchof its new Table 5 system at theInternational Meeting onSimulation in Healthcare (IMSH) held from January 29to February 1, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Anatomage Table 5 features the highest-qualityimaging software to examine real human anatomy. New ultra-high quality(UHQ)visualization is available for all clinical cases and loadedscans while the touchscreen display provides instant access to photorealistic humananatomy.

The Table now includes 3 fullbody cadavers that are completely annotated and fully dissectable.The image library has been expanded to 1,400 entries and offers a newcategory for microscopic histology scans for a variety of celltypes. High-resolutionregional anatomy allows for the viewing of small structuressuch as nerves or blood vessels that are difficult to see by any other means.

"The high-resolution scans are one of the table's most useful features and I incorporate them frequently in my teaching," said Anne Gilroy, Associate Professor of Clinical Anatomy at the Department of Radiology, UMass Medical School. "I was delighted to find that not only does this new version have increased content, but the library includes small, more focused anatomic regions like the pancreas, the middle ear, and the male and female pelvic viscera. They're now viewable as fully interactive, isolated 3D structures that can be easily customized to include muscle, bone, vessels etc. Any structure can be added and then identified by clicking on it, which highlights its name in the dropdown menu of the selections window. My students love this feature!"

The advanced technology of the Anatomage Table has proven to be highly-beneficial for education as it enhances the learning experience and improves student performance. Studieshave shown bothqualitative and quantitative improvements in student testscores in anatomy courses.

"Table 5 is by far the best digital dissectiontable we've ever made," said Jack Choi, President and Chief ExecutiveOfficer of Anatomage."We are confident that instructors and students willbe very impressed with the quality and accuracy of real human anatomy. Webelievethe Anatomage Table is the must-have tool inthe cadaver lab and every anatomy department."

AboutAnatomage

AnatomageInc.isa privately held companyheadquarteredinSan Jose,CAthat designs, manufactures,andmarketsmedicalandeducational tools for anatomists. Anatomageproducts are used in tens of thousands of clinics and hospitals bothin the US and internationally. These include image guided surgicaldevices, surgical instruments, radiology software, imaging equipment,and display equipment. Anatomagehas established partnerships withleading radiology equipment companies that use Anatomage software astheir exclusive imaging software.

Contact:

Michael Brandt

Vice President, Marketing

Anatomage, Inc.

Phone: +1 408-368-2244

Email: info@anatomage.com

www.anatomage.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460414/Anatomage_Logo.jpg