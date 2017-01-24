FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC - Issue of Equity

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 24 January 2017 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority of 17 November 2016 350,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 655.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.5%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 8,056,001 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 149,460,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 149,460,712. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 149,460,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 709 8734