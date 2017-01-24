THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Result of AGM

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 11 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 12 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Special Resolution 12: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Ordinary Resolution 13: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Special Resolution 14: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Special Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Votes at Chairman's Discretion Resolution 1 19,463,480 12,688 37,593 46,263 Resolution 2 19,208,751 254,293 57,717 39,263 Resolution 3 19,241,461 220,753 58,547 39,263 Resolution 4 19,462,075 46,981 3,126 47,842 Resolution 5 19,452,133 17,532 44,006 46,353 Resolution 6 19,092,429 282,771 137,864 46,960 Resolution 7 19,103,224 275,857 133,983 46,960 Resolution 8 19,103,440 281,083 128,541 46,960 Resolution 9 19,117,778 259,448 132,348 50,450 Resolution 10 19,476,198 0 35,023 48,803 Resolution 11 19,500,553 10,578 0 48,893 Resolution 12 19,448,321 53,560 4,995 53,148 Resolution 13 19,205,838 195,037 106,666 52,483 Resolution 14 19,096,397 286,227 122,897 52,483 Resolution 15 19,124,816 343,104 39,884 52,220

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

24 January 2017



Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP