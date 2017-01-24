sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, January 24

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 11 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 12 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Special Resolution 12: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Ordinary Resolution 13: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Special Resolution 14: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Special Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For Votes AgainstVotes WithheldVotes at Chairman's Discretion
Resolution 119,463,48012,68837,59346,263
Resolution 219,208,751254,29357,71739,263
Resolution 319,241,461220,75358,54739,263
Resolution 419,462,07546,9813,12647,842
Resolution 519,452,13317,53244,00646,353
Resolution 619,092,429282,771137,86446,960
Resolution 719,103,224275,857133,98346,960
Resolution 819,103,440281,083128,54146,960
Resolution 919,117,778259,448132,34850,450
Resolution 1019,476,198035,02348,803
Resolution 1119,500,55310,578048,893
Resolution 1219,448,32153,5604,99553,148
Resolution 1319,205,838195,037106,66652,483
Resolution 1419,096,397286,227122,89752,483
Resolution 1519,124,816343,10439,88452,220

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

24 January 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


