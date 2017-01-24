THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Further to the announcement made on 30 November 2016, the Board confirms that Mr Douglas McDougall has retired as a non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today.

Following Mr McDougall's retirement, Mr Michael MacPhee, a non-executive Director of the Company, has succeeded Mr McDougall as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

24 January 2017



Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP