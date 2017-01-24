THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, January 24
The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")
Further to the announcement made on 30 November 2016, the Board confirms that Mr Douglas McDougall has retired as a non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today.
Following Mr McDougall's retirement, Mr Michael MacPhee, a non-executive Director of the Company, has succeeded Mr McDougall as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.
24 January 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP