On January 25, 2017, Novozymes will initiate a stock buyback program as announced in Company announcement No. 1 of January 18, 2017. Under the program Novozymes will buy back B shares worth up to DKK 2 billion in total during the remainder of 2017, corresponding to around 8.1 million B shares at the current share price. The program is contingent upon no major strategic initiatives being decided upon that will require a significant amount of capital, for example a major acquisition. Read the full announcement in PDF



