NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Fiat Chrysler von 16,50 auf 19,70 Euro angehoben und die Aktien des Autobauers auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Stefan Burgstaller erhöhte in einer Studie vom Dienstag seine Gewinnprognosen (Ebit) für die europäischen Branchenunternehmen in den Jahren 2016 bis 2020 um in Schnitt 5 Prozent. Damit trug Burgstaller unter anderem der Aufwertung des US-Dollar nach der Wahl des neuen US-Präsidenten Rechnung. Derweil unterschätzten die Anleger deutlich die Fähigkeit von Fiat Chrysler, via Produktionsverlagerungen seinen Preismix in der nordamerikanischen Freihandelszone zu verbessern./la/tav

ISIN NL0010877643

AXC0178 2017-01-24/13:51