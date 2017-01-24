NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Fiat Chrysler
ISIN NL0010877643
AXC0178 2017-01-24/13:51
|13:51
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Fiat Chrysler - 'Conviction Buy List'
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Fiat Chrysler von 16,50 auf
19,70 Euro angehoben und die Aktien des Autobauers auf der
"Conviction Buy...
