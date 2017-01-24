

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company surged to $1.572 billion or $1.47 per share from $224 million or $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The translated earnings contract gain for the latest-quarter was $1.847 billion, compared to $38 million last year.



Year-over-year sales, net income, and earnings per share growth are expected in the first quarter of 2017.



Core earnings per share for the fourth-quarter were $0.50, up 47% from $0.34 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter grew to $2.476 billion from the prior year's $2.231 billion. Core Sales grew to $2.551 billion from $2.402 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenues of $2.5 billion for the quarter.



'Our very strong finish to the year was highlighted by year-over-year core sales growth of 6%, core earnings growth of 24% and core EPS growth of 47%. We are encouraged by this strength, and expect growth in these year-over-year measures in the first quarter of 2017,' said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer and president.



Corning's Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework outlines the company's 2016-2019 leadership priorities. Under the Framework, Corning plans to deliver more than $12.5 billion to shareholders while investing $10 billion in growth opportunities.



Since the Framework was announced, the company has achieved key milestones including the return of $6 billion to shareholders by increasing the dividend 12.5% and repurchasing 22% of its outstanding shares; and completing the realignment of Dow Corning Corporation, which unlocked tremendous value for shareholders.



