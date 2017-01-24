THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Share Repurchase Authority

The European Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Share Repurchase Authority

The Company announces that, as a result of the passing of resolution 12 at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 January 2017, it has authority to repurchase up to a maximum of 6,296,814 of its ordinary shares. Such authority lasts until the Company's next Annual General Meeting in 2018, unless it has been fully exercised, or renewed or expressly revoked by shareholders before then.

The maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid by the Company for an ordinary share shall be no more than the higher of (a) 105% of the average of the closing market value of such shares (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange) for the five business days prior to the date of purchase, and (b) the amount stipulated by Article 5(6) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

In addition, it is the Company's policy that repurchases of shares will only be made at prices below the prevailing net asset value of the Company's shares and where the Company's Directors consider it to be in the best interests of shareholders and the Company to do so.

It is expected that similar announcements will be made each time the share repurchase authority is renewed.

24 January 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP