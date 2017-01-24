WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- SHYFT Analytics, the leader in Cloud Analytics Solutions for global life sciences, today announced that Joseph Tyers has been named Chief Revenue Officer. An industry veteran and former Senior Vice President of Sales, Value Management and Commercial Operations at Medidata, Joe brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth life science technology companies from early stage to IPO. Tyers will report to SHYFT's Founder and CEO, Zackary King.

"We're fortunate to attract talented people like Joe. His proven track record of driving high growth across sales and business development channels, coupled with his deep life sciences experience is a powerful combination. His focus on value is a great match with our customers and our company culture," said King.

Prior to joining SHYFT, Joe has served as a Senior Vice President at Medidata -- the global leader in clinical trial software and solutions for Life Sciences, and an investor in SHYFT Analytics. His impact stretched across Product Sales, Commercial Operations, Strategic Accounts, and Value Management which was integral to Medidata's incredible revenue growth from $4M in 2003 to nearly $400M in 2015. In his new role, Joe will assume executive leadership for all revenue-related functions at SHYFT including Sales, Business Development, Solution Architecture, and Value Management.

"SHYFT is transforming the way clinical and commercial life sciences yield value from the mountains of data they purchase and produce," said Tyers. "I am thrilled to join this fast growing and passionate company to build and lead an organization with a tremendous opportunity. It's exciting to see the investments the company is making across its cloud platform and analytics solutions to address the increasing demand for solving complex data management, analytics, and insights challenges facing our customers today."

For more information about SHYFT, our analytic solutions for Life Sciences, or to join the SHYFT team visit http://shyftanalytics.com/culture-careers/.

About SHYFT

SHYFT is the world's leading analytics cloud for life sciences that enables organizations to catalyze clinical development and commercial growth through converged insights. Customers drive collective action against key objectives as they unleash their full data potential and embrace the patient paradigm: a state in which they are able to anticipate, design and deliver the right treatment to the right patient at the precisely the right time. Learn more about SHYFT at www.shyftanalytics.com, or follow the company on Twitter @SHYFTAnalytics or LinkedIn.

