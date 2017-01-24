CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Bitglass, the total data protection company, today announced it has been awarded a patent for agentless secure app access and selective wipe of corporate data on any device. The technology, covered by US Patent 9,553,867, works across all major mobile platforms and enables Bitglass to synchronize a lost, stolen or deprovisioned device with a null mail or calendar account.

Bitglass offers the only mobile security solution capable of wiping corporate data while leaving all personal data on a device intact. Bitglass' patented selective wipe capability requires no agents, certificates or complex configuration on the end-user's personal mobile device.

Agentless mobile security enables enterprises to balance data protection and user privacy, increasingly important as employees push back against invasive device management solutions. These agent-based MDM solutions have been shown to track location and log personal activity without alerting the end-user. Unlike MDM, Bitglass is built to protect corporate data without visibility into users' personal data while still enforcing access controls, device passcodes, and disk encryption.

"With BYOD on the rise, MDM solutions continue to see limited adoption when deployed because of the privacy implications of installing agents on a personal device," said Nat Kausik, CEO, Bitglass. "Our patented technology is uniquely capable of meeting enterprise security requirements without agents and without risking users' personal data."

Learn how Bitglass can enable secure BYOD: https://pages.bitglass.com/Mobile-Security-Solution-Brief.html

About Bitglass

Bitglass' Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution provides enterprises with end-to-end data protection from the cloud to the device. It deploys in minutes and works with any cloud app on any device. Bitglass protects data on mobile devices without the hassles of MDM and enables enterprises to enforce corporate data security policies across apps like Office 365, Salesforce, and Exchange. Bitglass, based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

US Press Contact:

10Fold Communications

Travis Anderson

Email Contact

925.271.8227



EMEA Press Contact:

Touchdown PR

Hannah Finch

Email Contact

+44 (0) 1252 717040



