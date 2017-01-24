PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), the provider of SmartSuite, an award-winning mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, is pleased to announce that Dutch Bros Coffee -- the country's largest, privately held, drive-through coffee chain -- has selected SmartMessenger as their enterprise mobile marketing solution.

Dutch Bros will use Mobivity's SmartMessenger technology to manage local and national SMS marketing programs for all their more than 275 locations.

Since 2010, several Dutch Bros franchisees have been using Mobivity's SMS technology to successfully engage with their customers at a local level. It was based on this success that Mobivity was invited to present an enterprise license opportunity to introduce their next generation SmartMessenger technology. The Dutch Bros executive team was impressed by the personalization and data capabilities of SmartMessenger over basic SMS solutions. For Dutch Bros, measurement is key. SmartMessenger not only accurately measures opt-ins, but it also provides rich redemption data, including geolocation and offer effectiveness. The branded offers provide a better experience for Dutch Bros customers and the built-in fraud protection of single-use coupons helps protect the franchisee. Add to that the ability for Dutch Bros Marketing to centrally manage national, regional, and local offers, and the decision to select Mobivity was an easy choice.

"We're excited to team with Mobivity, they will allow us to connect with our fans and give them the best service," said Travis Boersma, President and Co-Founder Dutch Bros Coffee. "The ability the technology provides to gather data and make better decisions for the company and our customers is of tremendous value."

Mobivity clients that have implemented SmartMessenger have seen remarkable success. Franchises see measurable increases in both same store incremental revenue and traffic. In one case, with subscribed customers, a QSR brand saw an incremental revenue increase of 100% and traffic increase of 114%.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Dutch Bros and helping them expand their mobile marketing capabilities nationwide," says Dennis Becker, CEO at Mobivity. "Dutch Bros has a passionate, loyal customer base. We want to help them build their connection with the Dutch Mafia in a more personal, and measurable way."

Dutch Bros Coffee have begun tailoring their opt-in offers. Each location will have specific opt-in offer. Keep an eye open both in-store and on social media for more details.

About Mobivity

Mobivity helps restaurant and retail brands grow their business by increasing customer frequency, engagement, and spend. Mobivity's SmartSuite of products -- including SmartReceipt®, SmartMessenger, and SmartAnalytics -- allows brands to unlock the power of customer, employee, and POS data like never before. This creates a closed-loop marketing solution that provides SmartDATA-driven insights, attributions, and validation -- at scale -- to continually adapt and provide more personalized, relevant, localized, and targeted customer communications. Mobivity clients include SUBWAY®, SONIC® Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, and Baskin-Robbins. For more information about Mobivity, visit www.mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country's largest privately held, drive-thru coffee company, with over 275 locations and over 7,000 employees in seven states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and a private-label, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink. The rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish. Every ingredient is measured, every process timed, and every cup perfected.

With a mission of, "Making a Difference, One Cup at Time," Dutch Bros donates over $2 million annually to nonprofit organizations and local causes selected by local owner-operators. Dutch Bros Coffee is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, brothers of Dutch descent. To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook, or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans to cross-market its products, including its recently acquired SmartReceipt operations; expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, the application and enforcement of the TCPA amendments in ways not expected; our ability to successfully integrate the SmartReceipt operations and our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2016 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Media Contacts



Investor Relations



Robert B. Prag

President

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

(858) 794-9500



Scott Wilfong

President

Alex Partners, LLC

(425) 242-0891



Company Contact



Jon McGinley

Senior Vice President of Marketing

Mobivity

(877) 282-7660



