FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today announced that the company and its flagship solution, DgSecure, have been recognized by Database Trends and Applications Magazine in an article titled, "Trend-Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2017." Dataguise DgSecure was named a top solution for sensitive data governance and listed among other popular solutions for addressing the challenges of rising data volumes within corporate IT infrastructure.

According to Database Trends and Applications Magazine, "Data growth in all its varieties has been an ongoing hurdle for IT. As a result, it is more important than ever to have the right tools for the job. Leading vendors are stepping up to help customers address their data-driven challenges and opportunities, with the associated demand for capabilities spanning self-service access, real-time insights, security, collaboration, governance, scalability, high availability, and more."

DgSecure is a comprehensive data security and compliance solution for all data source types, allowing users to quickly understand what, where, and how sensitive data is detected, protected, and accessed across the enterprise. The advanced features in the latest generation software provide all-in-one sensitive data governance, privacy compliance, and risk mitigation. The software supports a wide range of IT and data management frameworks and enhances the operational experience for data stewards and CISOs managing these systems.

"Over the past 10 years, a wealth of products and services has emerged to help companies wring more value from the large quantities of data they are amassing," noted the publication. "DgSecure is a data security platform that enables businesses to take ownership of sensitive data across the enterprise, including big data platforms, relational databases, and unstructured data repositories. To bring these resources to light, Database Trends and Applications magazine looks for offerings such as this to help organizations derive greater benefit from their data, make decisions faster, and work smarter and more securely."

"While industry experts have been reporting on the explosive growth of data in the enterprise, it is our customers who are impacted by the challenges this brings, including the exposure of sensitive data on-premises and in the cloud," said JT Sison, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, Dataguise. "With DgSecure, enterprises benefit from a turnkey data governance platform that has helped many Fortune 500 organizations reduce risks related to data compliance regulations, such as GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and many others."

About Dataguise

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com

