SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Automation Anywhere, the global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA), today announced record company growth and its recognition as a leading star performer in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by Everest Group in the report "Technology Vendor Landscape with FIT Matrix' Assessment - Technologies for Building a Virtual Workforce 2016." Signaling continued growth and global expansion, the company also announced the opening of offices in key markets such as London, Mumbai, Melbourne and Bangalore, adding 103 new team members and contributing to 40 percent growth in staff. Automation Anywhere also added 167 net new customers over the course of 2016, including McDonald's, Caterpillar, Société Générale, Henkel, Santander Bank, and others, resulting in 90 percent annual booking growth. Over 500 worldwide enterprise customers use the company's Digital Workforce platform comprised of Robotic Process Automation, cognitive technologies and analytics.

"The market for Robotic Process Automation is experiencing dramatic growth. Société Générale has successfully automated processes in our Bangalore Shared Service Center and we continue to automate processes across multiple verticals to create a digital workforce of the future with Automation Anywhere," said Véronique Sani, CEO, Société Générale - Global Solutions Centre. "All businesses must become digital to the core, and a digital workforce is becoming a must-have for achieving that."

Breaking Barriers with Industry-first Enterprise RPA Product Offerings

Automation Anywhere released two brand new products in 2016 -- Bot Insight and BotFarm -- offering customers the most advanced RPA platform available on the market. Bot Insight is the first native RPA analytics solution for the enterprise that provides unprecedented access to process-level data so that everything a bot interacts with is captured to produce real-time statistics and operational analytics. For the first time, enterprises can measure and define value gained by deploying a digital workforce with unhindered access to performance and processing data.

BotFarm is the first and only enterprise-grade, elastic, and resilient platform for bots on-demand that allows users to flexibly create, deploy, and manage thousands of digital workers at a moment's notice. With a demand-based system for bot deployment, customers can ensure they are only using the exact number of bots required to meet business and project demand, resulting in significant reductions in processing and cloud computing costs.

"Digital transformation is happening right now across every industry, and the positive impact and ROI is measurable. Over the next five years, this will only increase alongside the rise of the Digital Workforce, freeing humans from mundane and repetitive tasks," said Mihir Shukla, CEO, Automation Anywhere. "Our users represent some of the most innovative and customer-driven companies in the world and they rely on our platform to help them maintain a competitive advantage."

Accelerating RPA Adoption Through Strategic Partners

"Just three years ago few, if any, shared services or global business services leaders had heard of robotics. Our survey this year revealed that 22 percent of these leaders have now either piloted or implemented RPA solutions, and a large majority of those who haven't yet, plan to investigate RPA opportunities for their operations over the next year," said Peter Moller, European Shared Services Advisory Leader, Deloitte. "I have never seen such a rapid adoption of a new technology in this industry and Automation Anywhere is clearly one of the RPA front-runners."

In 2016 Automation Anywhere added 11 new partners, bringing the total number of partnerships to 27 worldwide. These strategic partnerships are integral to Automation Anywhere's go-to-market strategy to accelerate the adoption of RPA technology.

"KPMG is pleased to announce the signing of a joint go-to-market teaming agreement in Europe with Automation Anywhere that consolidates KPMG's significant investment in RPA digital transformation expertise," said Shamus Rae, Head of Innovation, Digital Labour and Cognitive Transformation, KPMG UK. "It is fabulous to see one of the world's leading robotics suppliers reinforcing its commitment to the UK and European marketplace. We have worked alongside Automation Anywhere with various clients around the world and are continuing to build our Automation Anywhere delivery capability."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics. Over 500 of the world's largest brands use the platform to manage and scale their business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Based on the belief that people who have more time to create, think and discover build great companies, Automation Anywhere has provided the world's best RPA and cognitive technology to leading financial services, BPO, healthcare, technology and insurance companies across more than 90 countries for over a decade. For additional information visit www.automationanywhere.com.

