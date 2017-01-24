Crown Bioscience Announces Expansion of Therapeutic Expertise into Inflammation

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 24,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic diseaseresearch, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services into a novel therapeutic area, launching an Inflammatory Disease Division.

Following significant growth in 2016, and with increasing demand for its Translational, Immuno-Oncology, and Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disease services and models, CrownBio is expanding its offering to include Inflammation lead by the appointment of Dr. Joel Tocker as Executive Director, Head of Inflammation. This Company investment answers a significant unmet need in autoimmune and inflammatory disease medical research.

Tocker brings significant experience in the field of Inflammation, having previously directed the preclinical development of molecules targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and respiratory disease at Janssen and lead projects targeting immune regulatory molecules in inflammatory and pulmonary disease at Amgen.

"Expanding our scientific expertise to include Inflammatory Disease research is a natural progression and is complementary to our existing Oncology, Immuno-Oncology and CVMD scientific expertise," stated Jean-Pierre Wery, CEO. He went on to say, "With inflammation being at the core of both tumorigenesis and metabolic syndrome we had increasing requests from our clients to support the continuum of the disease process."

"The CrownBio team and our clients are excited to have additional scientific expertise with Dr. Tocker's addition to the team, and to expand into a new therapeutic arena that is so deeply interconnected with our established expertise," said Laurie Heilmann, SVP of Global Strategy, Business Development and Marketing at CrownBio. She continued, "We believe the expansion into inflammation is testimony to our commitment to provide end-to-end, large spectrum scientific technology solutions that empower our clients and foster their drug development programs."

