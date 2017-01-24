IoT and Robotics Invent the Future in Kandy, myDevices and Collaborizm Hackathon

Winners of global virtual hackathon announced

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kandy, GENBAND's award-winning communications Platform-as-a-Service (cPaaS), today announced the results of its Invent the Future hackathon. Hosted on the online global community Collaborizm, the hackathon challenged developers around the world to combine Kandy's real-time communications API and developer platform with the myDevices IoT project builder, Cayenne, to build innovative new projects.

"Kandy has always been about adding the human element of contextual communications to workflows and we had high expectations for the results of this hackathon," said Paul Pluschkell, Kandy founder and CEO. "With 31 teams and more than 250 participants, we weren't disappointed! The range and level of innovation was truly impressive and I want to thank every single developer, mentor and judge who participated. This is just the beginning."

After evaluating the entries according to a number of criteria including creativity and outside of the box thinking, unique ways to leverage real-time communications with hardware and a clear demonstration of how the IoT and RTC will soon be combined on a broad scale, the three selected winners were:

1st place -Kandybot, an Internet-controlled multi-purpose robot- Video demo

2nd place - Homebot, which enables people to connect to their home via Kandy and their smartphone- Video demo

3rd place - NextGenMonitoring , a temperature and humidity monitoring system for home or industry.

"This was a great hackathon, bringing entrepreneurs worldwide together to develop innovative solutions from IoT, Machine Learning, Video and many other domains all with a common theme of real time communications, powered by Kandy," said Akshay Sharma independent analyst, and former smartphone CTO.

"The Pajama Hackathon has restored my faith that all science fiction eventually becomes reality.As a judgeI saw individuals from across the globe collaborating, creating and innovating new products and services I would not have thought possible a few years ago; robots controlled remotely with the flick of your head, agriculture and communications automation, simply incredible.Iwas honored to be part of it," added Thom Jordan, CEO, Ping Mobile.

The winning entries can all be found on the Collaborizm website.

