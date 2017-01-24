WhiteHat Security Hires Accomplished IT Sales Leader Matthew Handler as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --WhiteHat Security, the only application security provider that combines the best of technology and human intelligence, today announced the appointment of strategic IT sales veteran Matthew Handler as the company's Senior Vice President of Global Sales, effective immediately. Handler will oversee WhiteHat Security's overall sales strategy and execution worldwide, as well as sales operations, solutions, and expanding the company's strategic alliance partners and programs.

Handler has over 20 years of success in growing global revenue via direct and channel sales for private and public IT companies. Prior to joining WhiteHat Security, he served as Vice President of Sales and Alliances for Sumo Logic, where he built a best of breed SaaS channel program and led its global sales team. Before his time at Sumo Logic, Matthew worked in senior sales leadership positions with several public and private IT companies including TIBCO, Hewlett-Packard, and Juniper Networks.

"Matthew is an innovative and accomplished IT sales leader with a history of building high-performing sales organizations that consistently exceed their sales goals and deliver predictable results," said Craig Hinkley, CEO, WhiteHat Security. "His skill set, drive, and laser focus on delivering value to the customer will ensure that WhiteHat is put to good use securing more of the applications at the heart of the digital business. We're really thrilled to welcome Matt to the WhiteHat leadership team."

"WhiteHat's unique approach of combining technology and the expertise of its Threat Research Center team made the company compelling to me," added Handler. "Not only are we providing world-class application security solutions, but we're also providing access to a large group of security experts who are literally an extension of our customers' security teams. Considering the lack of security talent available to organizations, this is a huge added value in using WhiteHat. I look forward to working with the team here to expand the WhiteHat footprint within security and development teams in enterprises everywhere."

WhiteHat Security has been in the business of securing web applications for 15 years. Combining advanced technology with the expertise of its global Threat Research Center (TRC) team, WhiteHat delivers application security solutions that reduce risk, reduce cost and accelerate the deployment of secure applications and web sites. The company's flagship product, WhiteHat Sentinel, is a software-as-a-service platform providing dynamic application security testing (DAST), static application security testing (SAST), and mobile application security assessments. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information on WhiteHat Security, please visit www.whitehatsec.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

