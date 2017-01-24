VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Arcus Development Group Inc. ("Arcus") (TSX VENTURE: ADG) is pleased to announce that Robert Carne, P.Geo. and William Wengzynowski, P. Eng. have agreed to act as technical advisors to Arcus. Mr. Carne is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia and holds a Master of Science degree in geology from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Wengzynowski is a registered Professional Engineer in British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree in geological engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Messrs. Carne and Wengzynowski are both former partners in the geological consulting firm of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited ("Archer Cathro") and both have spent the majority of their professional careers in Yukon mineral exploration. In 2013, Robert Carne, William Wengzynowski and Douglas Eaton (the current president of Archer Cathro) received the H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award from the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration, in recognition of their roles in the discovery and development of the Rackla Gold Belt in east-central Yukon.

"We are very pleased that Rob and Bill have agreed to act as technical advisor to Arcus. Both are well respected within the mineral exploration industry for their technical expertise and previous exploration successes in the Yukon," reported Ian Talbot, the Arcus President. "Rob and Bill will work closely with Arcus management as Arcus and the technical team from Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp") jointly design the 2017 diamond drill program at Arcus' Dan Man property."

The Dan Man property, wholly-owned by Arcus, is located immediately north and adjacent to the Goldcorp Coffee property. On October 24, 2016, Arcus completed concurrent flow-through and non-flow-through financings with Goldcorp for gross proceeds of $1,389,851. The $1,261,092 flow-through component of the financings will be used to fund the initial 2017 drill program at the Dan Man property.

Arcus also announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants, entitling those parties to purchase up to an aggregate 3,600,000 Arcus shares at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of five years.

