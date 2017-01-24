TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GLK)(OTC PINK: GLKIF)(FRANKFURT: 8GL) announces that the Company has received an order for twenty tons of synthetic graphite from an international customer, located in the Middle East. A series of qualification tests will be performed on the material to confirm suitability for use in the steel industry, which represents a new and growing market opportunity.

Senior Vice-President of Sales Mike Coscia said, "Our international marketing program has developed into a substantial initial order for twenty tons of material. We are confident our product will deliver the performance that is required by this customer, based on engineering a material that meets the exact standards for the application. A positive outcome from these tests will qualify our material for a customer who currently consumes between three to four thousand tons of graphite per year."

Great Lakes Graphite CEO Paul Gorman commented, "We see this development as a validation of our strategy to target a variety of product segments. While our sales and marketing efforts have been focused upon North America, we are receiving a growing number of inquiries and sample requests from prospective customers around the world."

About Great Lakes Graphite: Great Lakes Graphite is an industrial minerals processing company working to supply customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

The Company is party to an agreement for shared use of a portion of an industrial facility located in Matheson, Ontario owned by Northfil Resources Limited, as well as for supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate (see news release dated 03/23/15), which have positioned Great Lakes Graphite to become an emerging domestic manufacturer and supplier of micronized products to a growing regional customer base where pricing and demand continue to rise.

Further information regarding Great Lakes can be found on the Company's website at: www.GreatLakesGraphite.com.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 123,444,330 shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information: Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward looking information" which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking information. When used in this press release, such forward looking information may use such words as "may', "will', "expect', "believe', "plan' and other similar terminology. Forward looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future events and the operating performance of the Company, and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to fulfill the orders and future orders, regulatory requirements, general economic, market or business conditions and future developments in the sectors of the economy in which the business of Great Lakes operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please see the Company's financial statements, MD&A and other documents available on www.sedar.com, for a more detailed description of the risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Great Lakes Graphite Inc.

Paul Ferguson

Chief Marketing Officer

PFerguson@GreatLakesGraphite.com

1-800-754-4510 x106



Great Lakes Graphite Inc.

Paul Gorman

Chief Executive Officer

PGorman@GreatLakesGraphite.com

1-800-754-4510 x109



