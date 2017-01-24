Tallinn, 2017-01-24 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivery of Megastar



AS Tallink Grupp's subsidiary Tallink Line Ltd. today took delivery of the new LNG fast passenger ferry Megastar from Meyer Turku Oy shipyard in Turku, Finland.



The 212 metres long Megastar has capacity for 2800 passengers and car deck for 800 passenger vehicles. The ship has modern dual-fuel engines capable of running on LNG (liquefied natural gas) and marine diesel oil. Using LNG as a main fuel enables to lower emissions and reduce energy consumption. Megastar will comply with the current and future emission regulations for the ECAs (Emission Control Area), including the Baltic Sea.



On board of the Megastar, there will be four different travel classes - standard Star Class, upgraded Comfort Class, exclusive Business Lounge and a new area, Sitting Lounge. There is 2800 sq.m Traveller Superstore shopping area through two decks with new self-service solutions, seven restaurants, cafes and bars. A special area with a playroom is available for the kids and on garage level a kennel for the pets.



The new ship has a service speed of 27 knots and will operate in existing Tallink Shuttle service schedule on Tallinn-Helsinki route, replacing the fast ferry Superstar.



The cost of the ship is around EUR 230 million and the purchase is financed with a loan of EUR 184 million from Finnish Export Credit Ltd., the credit is guaranteed by Finnish Export Credit Agency "Finnvera" and arranged by Nordea Bank Finland Plc. The long-term loan was drawn down today at the delivery, the maturity of the loan is twelve years and bears OECD Commercial Interest Reference Rate (CIRR) based fixed interest rate.



Megastar is co-financed by European Union, the Connecting Europe Facility, Transport - Motorways of the Sea.



Megastar starts operation on Tallink Shuttle service on 29th of January 2017, travelling between Helsinki and Tallinn, she will be the most advanced ferry in the Baltic Sea.



