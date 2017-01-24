National Instruments joins Datameer's long list of customers



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of appointing new CEO, Christian Rodatus, Datameer today announced George Shahid as chief financial officer (CFO) and Jeff Gallagher as senior vice president of sales. These executive leadership additions come at a critical stage of Datameer's growth, as the company aggressively scales all aspects of its go-to-market strategy.



The Hadoop big data analytics market is projected to grow from $6.71 billion in 2016 to $40.69 billion by 2021, according to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets. Named as one of CRN's top business analytics vendors of 2016, Datameer is seeing a number of companies around the world turn to its big data analytics platform to discover insights faster, including Barclays, Anthem, Siemens AG, National Instruments (NI), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) and Etisalat. The appointments of Shahid and Gallagher capitalize on Datameer's leadership as a superior global big data analytics solution, fast-growing customer base and deep industry and technology expertise.



Shahid is a global operating and financial executive with an extensive background with enterprise software and SaaS companies from the early stages through global expansion and successful exits. He has served as CFO of a number of companies including Augmedix, Loyaltylab (acquired by TIBCO), Blueroads and Differential, Inc. (now a part of Tumbleweed).



Gallagher has over 25 years' experience in enterprise software, including leading sales, professional services and field operations at Oracle and Teradata. His focus around building data-driven business models and transforming existing and new business through analytics and data monetization will play a key role at Datameer.



"George and Jeff both bring enormous value to Datameer," said Christian Rodatus, CEO of Datameer. "With their passion for impact, drive to disrupt the status quo and the desire to continue Datameer's market success, we are incredibly well positioned to help customers like NI seize the opportunity to become more agile by connecting data across multiple functions, improving automation, and driving collaboration across the organization with new data and insights."



NI, a provider of platform-based systems for engineers and scientists, is leveraging Datameer's self-service analytics platform to deliver faster, more efficient and meaningful business insights around its internal operations. "Datameer provided an enterprise-grade collaborative platform that was up and running in less than three months," said Laxman Srigiri, head of global business intelligence.



About Datameer Datameer makes big data analytics simple. Datameer gives users a unified, self-service environment to integrate, prepare, analyze, visualize, and operationalize big data. Hundreds of customers, including CIOs, CMOs, CTOs, doctors, scientists, law enforcement officials, and even Olympic athletes all rely on Datameer to help them get from raw data to insight faster than ever. Datameer combines Hadoop's unlimited storage and compute power with a common spreadsheet interface and powerful functionality, quickly transforming businesses into agile, data-driven organizations.



