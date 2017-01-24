Pendex: Now Machines Can Train Humans Better Than Humans Train Humans

MARBELLA, Spain, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pendex machines are so advanced, they do what no trainer can.

The world of personal training is radically changing now that Pendex has reimagined the entire concept of personal training. This means that, starting now, the best personal trainer in the world isn't a person - it's a new Pendex exercise machine.

"We designed each Pendex machine with highly advanced sensors that actually were developed to help guide space rockets," says Mr. Raza Farooqui, Pendex Vice President for Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. "But here on earth," he explains, "these sensors precisely measure, analyze and display the user's movements on the Pendex machine, all in real time. So the user sees exactly how to perform the exercise for maximum benefit."

Equally advanced and unique to Pendex is the "Pendulum Approach" that provides friction-free exercising in concentric, eccentric and isometric modes, resulting in exercises that are so intuitive and easy to perform, almost any user of any age or condition can excel on a Pendex machine.

And for gym, spa and rehab operators, Pendex is just as impressive in the financial realm as it is in the physical, because it is a completely turn-key operation. Additional savings are gained because a Pendex system requires only one or two supervisors who can oversee up to 200 sessions a day on 12 machines.

Pendex is the simply ingenious way for operators to bring their clients the best personal trainers in the world. And those trainers are all named Pendex.

About Pendex: Pendex, based in Marbella, Spain, was founded in 2015 and is the creator, manufacturer and distributor of the patent-pending Pendex Exercise Machines which are making their Middle East debut in Dubai at the Arab Health 2017 Expo where you can visit them at stand Z6.B40.

