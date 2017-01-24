CafeX Acquires Vayyoo to Expand Enterprise Collaboration Platform

Vayyoo's virtual meeting room technology will integrate with CafeX Chime to accelerate outcome-driven business collaboration.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CafeX Communications®, a leading supplier of real-time digital engagement solutions, announced it has acquired Vayyoo, a leader in mobile-first virtual meeting room technology for enterprises. The Canadian-based company, founded by Shailesh Kaul and Arun Munje, is recognized for its innovative Vayyoo Rooms offering. Unlike traditional collaboration solutions that simply facilitate communication between users, Vayyoo Rooms focuses on overarching business activities, bringing together the right stakeholders and information at the right time to achieve target outcomes. The company's customers include government, financial services, manufacturing and professional sports organizations.

Vayyoo Rooms will be rebranded as ChimeSpaces under the acquisition.

"Vayyoo's outcome-driven approach aligns with our vision to deliver contextual collaboration solutions that are adapted to our customers' business objectives," said Rami Musallam, chief executive officer of CafeX. "ChimeSpaces can support a broad range of workflows, from mission-critical projects to longer term engagements with customers and partners. When combined with ChimeMeetings, the joint solution overcomes today's collaboration barriers to accelerate business performance."

ChimeSpaces creates a 360 degree engagement environment to conduct business. Contributing stakeholders have a centralized, persistent virtual online space to share and access digital media, request approvals, review documents, trigger notifications amid many other project tasks. ChimeMeetings adds one-click visual collaboration, allowing all members inside and outside the enterprise to interact in real-time from any browser with no added plugins and optimal use of network resources. These flexible multi-modal meeting spaces can be ad-hoc, project-based, or permanent, depending on the business needs of the organization. ChimeSpaces is compatible with mobile and desktop platforms, and offers an intuitive management suite for administration and reporting.

"We had initially looked to CafeX as a partner to bring a more robust and seamless collaboration suite to market," said Shailesh Kaul, chief executive officer and co-founder of Vayyoo. "As we looked deeper, it became apparent that the capabilities and vision of our two organizations are highly complementary, and a permanent relationship was a natural next step. We are very excited to join the CafeX family and are eager to continue developing collaboration solutions oriented around business outcomes for enterprises around the world."

For information about CafeX's portfolio of digital engagement solutions, please visit www.cafex.com.

About CafeX

CafeX makes it easier for companies to enhance live engagement within web and mobile applications. Trusted by many Global 2000 companies, CafeX's award-winning collaboration software operates within the context of business workflows to increase customer satisfaction and workforce productivity. For more information about CafeX, please visit www.cafex.com or follow @CafeXComms.

CafeX Communications and CafeX Live Assist are trademarks of CafeX Communications, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

