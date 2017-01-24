Top Ten Sports Property in More Than 11 Key Global Markets

Minute Media, the parent company of sports platforms 90min and 12up, today announced they have grown to more than 70 million unique users per month globally, up from 27 million per month this time last year. The audience growth has catapulted Minute Media to be the third largest sports property in the UK and the ninth largest in the US in less than eight months, according to comScore for the month of December. Accentuating Minute Media's global approach to audience development, the company is also firmly positioned as a top ten sports property in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as per comScore's reporting.

"2016 was a tremendous year for Minute Media globally," said Rich Routman, President of Minute Media. "We expanded to new markets, made some amazing new hires, opened editorial and commercial offices in multiple countries and have continued to deliver innovative tools and solutions for our brand and publishing partners, all while giving a new generation of sports fans a voice to become storytellers about the games they love."

In 2016, Minute Media opened offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Brazil and expanded into Germany and India through strategic partnerships with ProSieben and HT Media, respectively. On the technology side, Minute Media introduced new video tools for fans to create on-the-ground, visceral content experiences that give users a feel for actually being in the venue during a live game. With more than 1,000 pieces of content being created every single day by more than 4,000 fans in 11 languages, and now serving 70 million users per month, Minute Media is the newsroom of the current and future fan.

Launched on May 24, 12up is Minute Media's pop culture infused sports platform. In just six months, 12up has quickly grown its audience to more than 15 million monthly users, with a focus on millennial, socially-driven sports fans.

Looking ahead, Minute Media will be launching a dedicated platform and direct-to-consumer digital brand for eSports, in partnership with some of the biggest leagues and teams, and will be bringing its fan-contributor platform to this emerging market and industry.

"We are very excited about 2017 and look forward to cementing our growing position in the sports media industry," added Routman. "We have accomplished some big results in a relatively short time frame, but we still feel like we're just getting started."

*Based on comScore US and UK December 2016

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading sports media and technology company, powered by authentic and socially driven content created by the fans, for the fans. We develop products that enable fans to create, publish, share and distribute sports content around the world. Our unique approach to covering sports fuses topical sports stories with everyday culture, creating a fresh new voice in the world of sports media. Minute Media's family of sports destinations includes 90min and 12up. The Company is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors including Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, Gemini Ventures, North Base Media and ProSieben. For more information, please visit www.minutemedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005458/en/

Contacts:

For Minute Media:

DK Strategic Communications

Dori Busell, 917-689-3415

dorikayli@gmail.com