Prefilled Syringes Market, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Prefilled Syringes Market (4th Edition), 2017-2026" report to their offering.
The Prefilled Syringes Market (4th edition), 2017-2026' report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of prefilled syringes market and the likely future evolution of these devices over the next decade. Starting with an overview on prefilled syringes, the report elaborates on the development and manufacturing of prefilled syringes. It also includes information on needlestick injuries and provides an overview of the safety laws and legislations related to prefilled syringes across the major markets in the world.
Manufacturers have recently developed multi-chamber syringes for use with lyophilized drugs. Such syringes are also being integrated with advanced injection devices, such as autoinjectors and pen injectors. In addition, prefilled diluent syringes and flush syringes are already quite popular. With more than 60% of candidate drugs/therapies in the clinical pipeline being biologics that usually require parenteral administration, the adoption of prefilled syringes is anticipated to further increase in the mid-long term.
Some of the key objectives of the report were to enumerate the various prefilled syringe systems that are available in the market, identify the drugs that are available in such dosage forms and estimate their corresponding market potential across different geographical regions.
The study also features a detailed analysis of the existing market size and the potential future growth opportunities of these drug delivery devices across different classes of therapeutics.
The forecast takes into account the impending price variations that are likely to emerge in the mid-long term as a result of growing adoption and increased competition. In order to account for the uncertainties associated with drug development and production, we have forecasted three different market scenarios, depicting conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry's evolution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction to Prefilled Syringes
4. Needlestick Injuries
5. Regulatory Landscape for Prefilled Syringes
6. Growth Drivers
7. Products Available in Prefilled Syringes
8. Likely Candidates for Prefilled Syringes
9. Manufacturers of Prefilled Syringes
10. Prefilled Syringe Component Manufacturers
11. Fill-Finish Service Providers for Prefilled Syringes
12. Specialty Prefilled Syringes
13. Global Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast, 2016-2026
14. Case Study: Autoinjectors
15. Recent Developments and Applications of Prefilled Syringes
16. SWOT Analysis
17. Conclusion
18. Interview Transcripts
19. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
20. Appendix 2: List of Companies
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- Abbott
- AbbVie Biotherapeutics
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Ablynx
- Acceleron Pharma
- Accord Healthcare
- AC Immune
- Activa Brand Products
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Advanced Medical Systems
- AET BioTech
- Aeras
- Agila Biotech
- Aguettant
- AJ Biologics
- Ajinomoto Althea
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Akorn
- Aldagen
- Alkermes
- Alteogen
- Adocia
- Alchemia
- Alder BioPharmaceuticals
- Alfamatic
- Allergan
- Allergy Therapeutics
- Allozyne
- Alkermes
- Almirall
- Alvogen
- AMEGA Biotech
- Amgen
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- AnGes
- Antares Pharma
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- APL Pharma
- Aptar Stelmi
- Apobiologix
- Apotex
- Aquabiliti
- Araim Pharmaceuticals
- Argenx
- Ariston
- Arte Corporation
- AryoGen
- Aspen Group
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Aurum Pharmaceuticals
- Avesthagen
- AXXO
- Bahrain Pharma
- Bang and Olufsen
- BASF Bioresearch Corporation
- Bavarian Nordic
- Baxter
- Bayer Healthcare
- B. Braun Medical
- Beacon Pharmaceuticals
- Becton Dickinson
- Bespak
- Bharat Serums & Vaccines
- BIOCAD
- Biocon
- BioConnection
- Bio Farma
- Biodel
- Bio Elpida
- BioGenomics
- BioIncept
- Bioject Medical Technologies
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Bioneer
- BioPharma Solutions
- Biosidus
- Biotechpharma
- Biotech Visioncare
- Bioviz Technologies
- BioXpress Therapeutics
- Blausiegel
- Blau Farmacêutica
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- Bone Therapeutics
- Boryung Pharmaceutical
- Bracco Diagnostics
- Braeburn Pharmaceuticals
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Bryllan
- Buender Glas
- Cadila Healthcare
- Cambridge Antibody Technology
- Cambridge Consultants
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vshx2p/prefilled
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716