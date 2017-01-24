Global Deception Technology (Deception Stack, Application, Technology Type) Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Deception Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Deception Stack, Application, Technology Type - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Deception Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.59 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in usage of hybrid models and rising dependence on partnership networks.



Based on Service the market is categorized into Training, Cyber Security and Product Deployment. Depending on the Technology Type the market is segmented by Next-Generation Firewalls, Distributed Decoy System, Intrusion Prevention Systems, Application Deception Solutions and Endpoint Protection Platform. Based on Deception Stack the market is categorized into Data, Endpoint, Network and Application.



Depending on the End-User the market is segmented by BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Power and Other End Users.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Deception Technology across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Market Overview



Current Trends



Increase in usage of hybrid models

Rising dependence on partnership networks

Recent Techlological Developments of Deception Technology

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

Drivers



Constraints



Industry Attractiveness



Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of substitutes

Threat of new entrants

Competitive rivalry

Companies Mentioned



Allure Security Technology, Inc.

Attivo Networks, Inc.

CyberTrap Software GmbH

Cymmetria, Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Guardicore Ltd

Hexis Cyber Solutions, Inc.

Illusive Networks

Imperva, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

LogRhythm, Inc.

Perception Point Ltd.

Percipient Networks

Rapid7, Inc.

Shadow Networks, Inc.

Shape Security

Thinkst Applied Research

TopSpin Security, Inc.

TrapX Security

